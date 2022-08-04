Farmer's Almanac Predicts Bad Winter, Calls Midwest A 'Hibernation Zone'

After a scorching hot summer, many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter. The Farmer's Almanac predicted that most of the country will see below-normal temperatures and above-average precipitation this winter.

The Farmer's Almanac declared the Upper Midwest a "hibernation zone" and said people should expect a "glacial, snow-filled" winter. In addition to the snow, residents will need to bundle up as some areas could see record-cold temperatures as the mercury could drop to 40 degrees below zero.

The East Coast will see cold temperatures and increased storm activity as well, with the Northeast predicted to have "significant shivers" along with "slushy, icy, snowy" conditions. The Southeast can expect a "shivery, wet and slushy" winter. The Great Lakes region should prepare for an "unreasonably cold" and snowy winter.

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a chilly winter in Southern Plains with normal levels of precipitation.

If you want to avoid the cold weather this winter, your best bet is to head west. The Southwest is predicted to have a mild winter that is drier than normal, while the Pacific Northwest can expect brisk weather with normal precipitation.

The Farmer's Almanac said that January could be filled with winter storms, with forecasters predicting "heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air" during the first week of January.

Later in the month, the eastern two-thirds of the country could be dealing with heavy rain and snow followed by a cold snap that could bring record-low temperatures.