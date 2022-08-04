Lady Gaga Confirms Role In 'Joker 2' With Creepy New Teaser Video

Lady Gaga is officially starring in the upcoming sequel to the hit 2019 film Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. On Wednesday, August 3rd, the film was given an official release date of October 4th, 2024, and while it's been referred to as "Joker 2" since the first movie was released, the official name for the sequel is Joker: Folie à Deux.

Rumors about Gaga playing Harley Quinn have been reported over the past year but on Thursday, August 4th, the pop star and actress took to social media to confirm her participation. Keeping the caption simple with the film's title and release date, Gaga shared a creepy teaser video that features silhouettes of her and co-star Pheonix slowly dancing to Irving Berlin's 1935 standard "Cheek to Cheek."