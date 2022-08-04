Lady Gaga Confirms Role In 'Joker 2' With Creepy New Teaser Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2022
Lady Gaga is officially starring in the upcoming sequel to the hit 2019 film Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. On Wednesday, August 3rd, the film was given an official release date of October 4th, 2024, and while it's been referred to as "Joker 2" since the first movie was released, the official name for the sequel is Joker: Folie à Deux.
Rumors about Gaga playing Harley Quinn have been reported over the past year but on Thursday, August 4th, the pop star and actress took to social media to confirm her participation. Keeping the caption simple with the film's title and release date, Gaga shared a creepy teaser video that features silhouettes of her and co-star Pheonix slowly dancing to Irving Berlin's 1935 standard "Cheek to Cheek."
According to a report from Deadline, production is set to start in December. Lady Gaga is currently touring with The Chromatica Ball in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The summer stadium tour kicked off in Germany in July and will conclude in Miami on September 17th, which gives her around 2 months to rest before taking on the acting role.
The last time Gaga was on the silver screen was in 2021 film House of Gucci where she played Patrizia Reggiani. The Hollywood Reporter also notest that Gaga's "new Quinn exists in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who most recently appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad as well as several other films."