Maggie Rogers 'Cold Emailed' David Byrne To Make A Cameo In Her Music Video

In a new interview with NME, Maggie Rogers revealed how she got David Byrne to make a cameo in her "That's Where I Am" music video.

“I cold emailed him,” she explained. “We’d never met. I’m a massive fan. And ‘Strange Overtones’ was a song in the pandemic that I just deeply connected to and played over and over and over again. So he feels a part of this record in my brain because I was so connected to that song.” The former Talking Heads frontman was immediately game for the cameo. “[He] was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting my haircut downtown tomorrow. Where? What time?' Rogers continued. “He was like, ‘Yeah great. I’ll ride my bike over. I think I can hang for like 20 minutes.'"

This isn't the only time Rogers has used this technique. She also shared that last summer she did something similar with Florence Welch which ended in the two collaborating and becoming friends. The musicians were both recording their albums at the same time at Electric Lady Studio in New York and now their vocals are featured on each other's albums.

Maggie Rogers will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. You can purchase tickets here.