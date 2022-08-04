The Retaliators hits theaters next month, and to celebrate Better Noise Films has released the horror-thriller's star-studded theme song. "The Retaliators (21 Bullets)" was co-written by Nikki Sixx and James Michael of Sixx:A.M. and features Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New.

“Writing a new theme song for a horror flick was inspiring,” Sixx said in a statement. “This was my first time writing for a horror-thriller film, and it took me in a different direction from the first theme song I wrote–‘The Dirt (1981)’ by Mötley Crüe. I worked with some great new artists to create a new sound that will stretch Mötley Crüe’s audience to new fans.I had a great time writing it, and I think our fans will love it too!”

According to a press release, "The Retaliators is based on the real-life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder and stars Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me, The Deuce) and Marc Menchaca (Ozark, Black Mirror).

The Retaliators premieres on September 14. Pre-sale tickets are available here. See "The Retaliators (21 Bullets)" video and the movie's trailer below.