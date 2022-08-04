Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $206.9 Million Jackpot

One player won Wednesday's (August 3) massive Powerball jackpot.

A ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers to win the $206.9 million grand prize, NorthJersey.com reports.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game will be listed below:

NUMBERS: 9-21-56-57-66

POWERBALL: 11

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot will now reset to $20 million for Saturday's (August 6) drawing.

The Powerball jackpot had previously reset to $20 million after a player in Vermont won the $365 million jackpot on June 30.

The winning jackpot comes less than a week after a player in Illinois won the Mega Millions' jackpot exceeded $1 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark 11 times during its existence. On January 20, 2021. the Powerball jackpot reached $731.1 million ($548.8 million cash option), which was the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win the $731.1 jackpot.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.