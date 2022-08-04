Willow Opens Up About How Classic Rock Has Influenced Her Music

It's no secret that hip-hop, R&B and pop punk are heavy influences for Willow, but during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed a more unlikely inspiration: classic rock, and namely, Queen.

“If you really think about it, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was the craziest [song],” she said. “Nobody could even think about putting a beautiful operatic part right next to a metal breakdown and insane guitar solo… There’s something deeply musical and beautiful about classic rock.”

As for her own legacy, the singer-songwriter wants to go down as someone who was always their authentic self. “I want people to be like, ‘Willow always did what was in her heart and she always wanted to inspire people to do what was in their heart. Even though it may not have been my cup of tea at one point, it was still my cup of tea because of who she is as a person,'” she said. “I just want people to feel my love.”

Willow will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Get ticket info here.