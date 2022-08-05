11-Year-Old Boy Scammed By Man Who Bought Lemonade With Fake $100 Bill

An 11-year-old boy from Everett, Washington, lost all of his allowance money after a man scammed his lemonade stand. The Everett Police Department said that the 11-year-old boy named Jeremy used his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand outside his house to earn some extra spending money for the summer.

Everything was going well until an unidentified man showed up and asked to pay with a $100 bill. Jeremy had to use the rest of his allowance money to make change for the bill and handed the man $85 back.

Unfortunately, when Jeremy went to a gas station to break the $100 bill, he learned it was counterfeit.

The Everett Police Department shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook and asked the public for help identifying him.

One of Jeremy's neighbors set up a GoFundMe to help recover the money that he lost. It quickly surpassed its $250 goal, and as of Friday morning, 71 people had donated over $1,700.