China Cuts Military, Climate Ties, Sanctions Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit

China announced it is cutting military and climate ties with the United States following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan. In addition, China also said it is sanctioning Pelosi for her "egregious provocation."

"In disregard of China’s grave concerns and firm opposition, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region. This constitutes a gross interference in China’s internal affairs," a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said. "It gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

China has also been conducting live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan, which sparked condemnation from U.S. officials. In wake of the drills, the White House summoned China's ambassador to discuss the diplomatic row.

"After China's actions overnight, we summoned PRC Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to demarche him about the PRC's provocative actions. We condemned the PRC's military actions, which are irresponsible, at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability and across the Taiwan Strait," National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said in a statement to CNN.