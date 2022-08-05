Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Locked Down After Fatal Hotel Room Shooting

The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas was placed on lockdown Thursday (August 4) night after a shooting in one of the hotel rooms. Police said that one man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting in a room on the eighth floor of the hotel.

The two women were rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition.

The suspect initially fled but was taken into custody about six hours later. The identity of the shooter has not been released, but authorities said he knew the victims. They did not say what led to the shooting.

“We can tell you, at least preliminarily, that there was an altercation that happened in the room between four individuals we believe all known to each other. And during that altercation, the one individual shot the three other individuals,” Captain Dori Koren with the Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau said.

Guests at the hotel were stranded inside and could not go up their rooms. Videos on social media showed a heavy police presence blocking the entrances and exits to the building.