Lightning Strike Kills Wisconsin Couple Near The White House

A Wisconsin couple has died today (August 5) after a lightning strike last night just outside the White House, according to FOX News.

76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller of Janesville tragically died from their injuries after a lightning strike at Lafayette Park, according to a spokesperson from DC Metro Police. Two other people were injured in the strike and remain in critical condition. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The U.S. Secret Service uniformed division and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the strike and immediately began giving aid to the victims, according to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo. Meanwhile, DC Fire and EMS responded to reports of a lightning strike in the center of Lafayette Park at about 6:52 p.m. local time. When they arrived, they found two adult males and two adult females, all suffering from life-threatening injuries and in critical condition. All four were transported to area hospitals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), "About 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year. But the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million, and almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive."