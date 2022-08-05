Louisiana Fisherman Arrested For Possessing Sharks And Meth

By Bill Galluccio

August 5, 2022

Ranger Police Boat Docked on the Water at East Canyon Reservoir
Photo: Getty Images

A Louisiana man was taken into custody following a routine inspection by wildlife officials. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that agents were on patrol in Oyster Bayou when they encountered 44-year-old Anouda Lirette.

As agents approached his boat, they noticed he tossed a shark overboard.

During a search of Lirette's boat, agents found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They also found that he was over the limit of sharks he was allowed to catch and found that one of the sharks was too small to be kept.

Lirette was taken into custody and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of over the limit of sharks and possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.

He faces up to two years and 15 days in jail on the drug charges and up to $6,000 in fines if he is convicted on all counts.

