Over 1,100 Flights Canceled, Thousands More Delayed Across The U.S.

Severe weather is wreaking havoc on travelers in the United States. According to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware, over 1,100 flights in the United States have been canceled as of Friday (August 5) afternoon. In addition, nearly 4,000 flights have been delayed.

It is the second-straight day with more than 1,000 flight cancellations.

Airlines said the main reason for the canceled and delayed flights was severe weather, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert warning that storms could cause more issues in New York, Miami, Denver, and Houston.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines reported the most cancellations of all airlines in the U.S.

"We are working through a variety of weather-related challenges that are affecting a number of our larger operations across the country this week," Southwest Airlines said in a statement to CNN.

By Friday, Southwest was still seeing delays and cancellations, but American Airlines took over the top slot, with 233 canceled flights.

Most of the issues were in New York and New Jersey, with 111 cancellations at La Guardia International Airport, and 106 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta had the highest number of delayed flights with 142, followed by JFK Airport in New York with 134.