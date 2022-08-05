Texas Mom Has Hilariously Appropriate Reaction To Snake Swimming In Lake

By Ginny Reese

August 5, 2022

Photo: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on social media taken by a local fisherman. The video shows a snake, a diamondback rattlesnake, slithering across the surface of the water.

My San Antonio reported that the video was taken at O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared the video on Instagram for its #WildlifeWednesday post.

In the video, the snake can be seen quickly moving across the water. As the video pans over, the mom can be seen giving a hilariously appropriate reaction. The mom simply shakes her hand and points her finger, giving her strong disapproval of the snake being nearby.

The department wrote:

"This diamondback rattlesnake was traveling on O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo.
Most snakes can swim but they’re not interested in humans. Leave them alone and they’ll be on their way."

Check out the video below. Do you agree with the mom's reaction?

