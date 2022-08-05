This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Michigan

Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best burrito in all of Michigan can be found at Jaku Sushi & Grill in Caledonia.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order a burrito in the entire state:

"The best burrito in Michigan being at a sushi restaurant wasn't on our bingo card, but the extensive sushi burrito menu is mouthwatering. Jaku offers 15 types of burritos, with one reviewer saying '"the flavor seriously knocked my socks off. The rice was perfectly sticky and tasty and the burrito had just enough crunch to balance the fish and light wrap of the seaweed."'