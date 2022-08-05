Yella Beezy Channels Cash Money & No Limit With 'Bad Azz Yella Boy' Mixtape

The mixtape comes a few months after he dropped two other singles "Who Do" and "Talk My Sh*t." His previously released tracks don't appear on his new body of work, but they may end up on his upcoming album. Bad Azz Yella Boy also arrives after the rapper spent the past few months dealing with the aftermath of his arrest over allegations of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment. Since the charges were dropped back in June, Beezy has been focused on dropping more music.



"It’s just a breath of fresh air," Beezy says about the situation. "And now some b***h gonna walk around with that jacket on they back. This ain’t no out-of-court buyout or out-of-court agreement. This is exoneration. There are a lot of people who get put in that position that don’t even get to tell they side of the story. They just have that label on their back forever so I’m blessed. I’mma tell my side of the story."



"Where I'm from, it’s certain labels and certain jackets you don’t want to wear: a rapist, a pedophile and a snitch," he added. "We don’t associate ourselves with that type of s**t at all."



Bad Azz Yella Boy comes three years after dropping his Baccend Beezy project and two years after his collaborative effort with Trapboy Freddy I'm My Brother's Keeper. Listen to Yella Beezy's new mixtape below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE