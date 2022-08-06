Watch Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Give A Legendary Street Performance

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi teamed up to busk on the streets of Dublin — and it was nothing short of legendary.

The duo set up to perform on the streets of Dublin with a guitar and microphone on Friday (August 5.) They drew a large crowd when they duetted Horan's 2017 hit "Slow Hands." “Cause I want you bad/ Yeah, I want you, baby/ Slow, slow hands/ Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry/ No, no chance/ That I’m leaving here without you on me/ I, I know/ Yeah, I already know that there ain’t no stoppin’/ Your plans and those/ Slow hands (woo),” Horan and Capaldi sang in the chorus.

The pair were also joined by popular Dublin busker and musician Jacob Koopman. Koopman played the guitar as they covered Coldplay’s “Yellow” and sang Capaldi's “Before You Go" — a song that Koopman actually covered back in 2021, per Billboard. After the street performance, Koopman gushed on his Instagram stories about busking with the two musicians. “I can’t believe I just busked with Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan,” he wrote alongside a smiling photo.

Luckily, audience members were able to capture footage of the event. Watch clips below: