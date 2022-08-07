The Offspring Give Health Update After Car Catches Fire On Tour

The Offspring had quite the scare on Saturday (April 6) when one of their cars caught fire on their way to a show in Canada. The band took to Twitter to assure fans they're safe, although everything in the SUV was "destroyed," and showed video footage of the flaming aftermath.

"While traveling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire," they explained. "Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed."

Guitarist Noodles also shared the news on his Instagram page. "No one was hurt. Everyone got out of the vehicle unscathed. Unfortunately about half our crew lost all their belongings in the fire, including luggage, computers, & passports. But it could’ve been much worse. The band & I are so thankful & relieved that all involved are OK," he wrote. "No one is sure what started the fire yet, but the SUV hit something big & heavy, possibly a lost trailer hitch, and within seconds the vehicle was in flames. You can see from the video that they didn’t even get off the Highway before everyone had to bail. No time to save any belongings. Scary s**t!"

"Our crew do all the heavy lifting so that we look & sound as good as possible when we take the stage," he added. "They’re travel & workdays are always longer & more arduous than ours, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do. To see them have to go through something like this is heartbreaking & frightening. I am so glad they are all OK!"

Miraculously, the band was still able to perform as scheduled. See both posts below.