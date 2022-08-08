"H.A.M" (Hard As a Motherf***er) arrived in the second week of January 2011 and set the standard for their joint album. Ye's double entendre for his bar "That s**t cray" went on to impact pop culture forever while Hov's bars comparing Baby's [Birdman] money to his lady's [Beyoncé] money fanned the flames to his past beef with Lil Wayne. Reazy Renegade, a producer who was in the studio with Ye before he released "H.A.M.," recently described Wayne's reaction when Ye first played the song for the Young Money founder.



"Wayne was like 'Stop the record,'" Renegade recalled. "Ye stopped the record and everybody looking crazy. He just got up and left and said 'Gentlemen.' At that point, that was when that beef started and I literally witnessed the moment where he realized it was a diss because Lil Wayne's listening to the lyrics more than he's listening to the beat so he's listening to what Jay said. He got up and left. Mack Maine and all of the left. We was looking like... Kanye was just like 'Oh well I'm go get something to eat.' He like brushed it off."



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE