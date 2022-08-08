California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot And Killed At 29

In an extended statement they issued to Spin, Thizzler said that they had been working with Slo-Be since 2020 and described his success with songs like "I Love You," which went viral on TikTok.



“We had high hopes for Young Slo-Be’s career and looked forward to doing more great work together," the statement said. "This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community. We hope to see a day where this kind of thing isn’t so common. We’ll miss him dearly.”



Young Slo-Be began to make waves in the music industry in 2019 with his Slo-Be Bryant project. Since then, he released seven other bodies of work including his Slo-Be Bryant 3 tape, which features his Mariah Carey-sampled track "I Love You" and his collaboration with the late Drakeo The Ruler "Unforgivable." Young Slo-Be passed away over a month after releasing his most recent album Southeast.



As of this report, police are still investigating the murder and do not have any suspects. Listen to Young Slo-Be's last project below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

