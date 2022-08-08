FBI Executes Search Warrant At Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By Bill Galluccio

August 8, 2022

Former President Donald Trump said that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday (August 8).

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," Trump said in a statement.

"They even broke into my safe!" he added. "What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."

According to the New York Times, the agents were looking for classified materials he may have taken with him when he departed the White House.

