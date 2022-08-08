Foo Fighters, Bob Dylan, The Clash, and more are pressing special releases of their albums for a good cause.

In partnership with The UK Committee for UNICEF, 10 acclaimed records will be pressed on special blue vinyl to raise money for the UNICEF UK Children’s Emergency Fund, which strives to aid children affected by conflict and disaster.

Only 48 "Blue Vinyl" copies have been pressed for each of the following 10 albums: Bob Dylan’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan; Carole King‘s Tapestry; The Clash’s Combat Rock (40th anniversary edition); Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This); Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight; Janis Joplin‘s Pearl (50th anniversary edition); Jimi Hendrix‘s Live At Monterey; Leon Bridges‘ Coming Home; Little Mix‘s Confetti; and Prince’s The Rainbow Children (20th anniversary edition).

“I believe passionately and wholeheartedly in the rights of children and young people and have used my voice throughout my career to stand up and speak out on issues I feel are important. I’m proud that 50 years on from the release of Tapestry, this album is still able to have a positive impact," King said in a statement. “How wonderful to know that the money raised through the Blue Vinyl prize draw will be donated in its entirety to UNICEF UK, to help children around the world who are experiencing the most difficult circumstances – providing children with fair and equal access to education, vaccines to the hardest to reach areas, and safe spaces for children faced by the displacement and terror of conflict and war.”

Fans can enter to win the record of their choice by donating money to UNICEF here.