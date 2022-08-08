'ICONS': Shania Twain & Avril Lavigne Post The Pic We Didn't Know We Needed

“LET'S GO GIRLS!!” Shania Twain is reliving the highlights of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada — including a moment with a fellow icon, pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne. Twain shared a photo on Instagram on Monday (August 8), following the weekend festival: “I'm so happy I got to spend some time with [Avril Lavigne] yesterday,” Twain wrote in her caption. “So fun to see the videos of the girls partying side of stage, love it!”

Lavigne danced and sang along to “Any Man Of Mine,” Twain’s 1990s hit from her album The Woman In Me, which also included “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?,” “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!,” “If It Don’t Take Two,” and other tracks. Lavigne shared photos from the festival on her own social media channels, including a clip of herself dancing backstage and shouting, “I love Shania!” Her post celebrated “an incredible weekend of music and friends.”

In the comments, fans couldn’t help but gush over the two iconic artists taking photos with one another at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival. Twain also celebrated closing the festival with an all-female lineup: “I've said it before and I'll say it again... LET'S GO GIRLS!!”

See Twain’s photo with Lavigne here: