'ICONS': Shania Twain & Avril Lavigne Post The Pic We Didn't Know We Needed

By Kelly Fisher

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

“LET'S GO GIRLS!!” Shania Twain is reliving the highlights of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada — including a moment with a fellow icon, pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne. Twain shared a photo on Instagram on Monday (August 8), following the weekend festival: “I'm so happy I got to spend some time with [Avril Lavigne] yesterday,” Twain wrote in her caption. “So fun to see the videos of the girls partying side of stage, love it!”

Lavigne danced and sang along to “Any Man Of Mine,” Twain’s 1990s hit from her album The Woman In Me, which also included “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?,” “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!,” “If It Don’t Take Two,” and other tracks. Lavigne shared photos from the festival on her own social media channels, including a clip of herself dancing backstage and shouting, “I love Shania!” Her post celebrated “an incredible weekend of music and friends.”

In the comments, fans couldn’t help but gush over the two iconic artists taking photos with one another at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival. Twain also celebrated closing the festival with an all-female lineup: “I've said it before and I'll say it again... LET'S GO GIRLS!!

See Twain’s photo with Lavigne here:

Shania TwainAvril Lavigne
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.