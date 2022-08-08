Lil Wayne Confirms His Next Album Is 'On The Way'

It's been five years since fans received Tha Carter V. The 23-track album was finally released in 2018 following the legal battle between him and Cash Money's Birdman. It features his smash hit "Uproar" featuring Swizz Beatz, his collaboration with XXXTentacion "Don't Cry" and other collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar and more. With all of his legal issues in the past, Wayne has been free to drop music whenever he wants.



Tha Carter VI will be Wayne's 15th solo studio album following his Funeral LP, which he released in 2020. Since then, Wayne has had a stellar features run by hopping on a handful of bangers with Polo G, DaBaby, Jim Jones, KSI and more. Last year, he connected with Rich The Kid for their joint album Trust Fund Babies with a sole feature from YG.



As of this report, there's no word on when Wayne will drop Tha Carter VI, but the countdown will begin soon enough.