North Carolina Man Celebrates Anniversary With Huge Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

August 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Anniversaries are a great reminder of the time spent with your loved one. While anniversaries on their own are special, one man in North Carolina is sure to always remember his and his wife's second anniversary as he won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I've always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery," said Kenneth Smith, of Greensboro.

His dream recently became a reality after he purchased a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuels on Beach Drive Southwest, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The lucky ticket ended up winning the 33-year-old real estate worker the $100,000 prize. Smith also credits the win to a friend of his who recommended he buy a lottery ticket from the Calabash store.

"We wouldn't have known about it if it hadn't been for him," he said. "He was so excited that the store he picked out for us produced a winner for our group."

Smith claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (August 5), bringing home a total of $71,016 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do some home improvements, including building a fence for his new 9-week-old dachshund puppy Stella. In addition to his bigger plans for the prize, he had a more immediate idea to celebrate with his friends and family who were there to honor the couple's anniversary.

"I took everybody in our group to breakfast after I won," he said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.