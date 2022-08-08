Pete Rose Gets Asked About Statutory Rape Admission, Gives Horrible Answer

Baseball hit king Pete Rose provided a tone-deaf answer when asked by a female reporter whether his presence at the ceremony honoring the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Seres team sent a negative message given his admission to having a sexual relationship with an underage female in the 1970s.

Alex Coffey, who covers the Phillies for the Philadelphia Inquirer, tweeted about her interaction with Rose during the ceremony, which was also included in a lengthy article for the newspaper.

"I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women," Coffey wrote. "His response: 'No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.'"

Coffey said Rose was also made available after the ceremony and someone, who she believes was "maybe an agent," told her the former baseball player had "something to say to me, but he didn't seem to know he was expected to say anything."

"He asked if he'd offended me, and said 'will you forgive me if I sign 1000 baseballs for you' before saying 'sorry.'"