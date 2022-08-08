Police Suspect DUI In Anne Heche Crash, Get Warrant For Blood Test

As authorities continue to investigate the fiery car crash that sent Anne Heche to the hospital, police suspect the actress may have driving under the influence.

The Six Days Seven Nights star was hospitalized with severe burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence on Friday (August 5), causing her car to catch fire. Video footage captured prior to the crash allegedly shows Heche speeding through neighborhood streets, repeatedly circling the same street. Eyewitness claim she was "driving wildly" as onlookers yelled at her to slow down.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department got a warrant to test Heche's blood to determine if she was intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash. The results of the blood tests could take weeks.

In addition to the possible DUI, LAPD are referring the case to the L.A. City Attorney who could pursue hit-and-run charges against the actress for reportedly driving off after hitting a garage. Not long after the first incident is when she crashed into the house, potentially hitting other objects on the way, the outlet reports.

A representative for LAPD told Page Six on Monday (August 8) that the investigation into the crash remains ongoing so they couldn't confirm the warrant. They did, however, say the case is being investigated as a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

On Saturday, a representative for Heche told People that she is in stable condition, adding, "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."