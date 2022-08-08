'The Devil Wears Prada' Musical Opens In Chicago

The 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada has moved from the screen to the stage, according to FOX News.

The Devil Wears Prada musical opened in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theater yesterday (August 7). The musical is based on the 2006 movie of the same name, as well as Kate Weatherhead's 2003 novel. The story follows Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway in the film adaptation) a recent college graduate with big dreams who lands a job at the prestigious Runway Magazine. There, she finds herself as the assistant to the diabolical editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in the movie.

Kevin McCollum is producing the musical, which stays true to the storyline in the movie, for the most part. One reviewer commented, "The acting, singing and dancing was very well executed. Storyline was some what different from movie yet the storyline was recognizable ..... incorporated 2022 language, LGBTQ, and diversity into the language and landscape of the musical. Some of the attire was outstanding."

Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones haven taken on the roles of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, respectively. The cast also includes Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Megan Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi and Christian Thompson. In addition, the music for the production was written by Elton John with lyrics by Shania Tub.

The Devil Wears Prada musical will run in Chicago until August 21.