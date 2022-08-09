Alice In Chains' 1992 album Dirt is still going strong 30 years after its release. As Consequence of Sound points out, the album was recently certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA, which is the equivalent of 5 million units sold.

Each of the album’s singles all received new certifications too: “Would?” (2x Platinum); “Them Bones” (Platinum); “Rooster” (2x Platinum); and “Down in a Hole” (Platinum).

That album isn't the only piece of Alice In Chains music to get updated certification. Their 1990 debut album Facelift, as well as their hit single “Man in the Box,” went 3x Platinum, and the 1994 Jar of Flies EP hit 4x Platinum. Singles “No Excuses” and “I Stay Away” each went gold, and non-single “Nutshell” went Platinum.

The certifications come just days before Alice In Chains hit the road with Breaking Benjamin and Bush. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2022 Tour Dates

08/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/27 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/02 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/14 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

* = no Bush