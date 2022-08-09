Alice In Chains' 'Dirt' Hits Impressive Milestone 30 Years After Release
By Katrina Nattress
August 9, 2022
Alice In Chains' 1992 album Dirt is still going strong 30 years after its release. As Consequence of Sound points out, the album was recently certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA, which is the equivalent of 5 million units sold.
Each of the album’s singles all received new certifications too: “Would?” (2x Platinum); “Them Bones” (Platinum); “Rooster” (2x Platinum); and “Down in a Hole” (Platinum).
That album isn't the only piece of Alice In Chains music to get updated certification. Their 1990 debut album Facelift, as well as their hit single “Man in the Box,” went 3x Platinum, and the 1994 Jar of Flies EP hit 4x Platinum. Singles “No Excuses” and “I Stay Away” each went gold, and non-single “Nutshell” went Platinum.
The certifications come just days before Alice In Chains hit the road with Breaking Benjamin and Bush. Check out a full list of tour dates below.
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2022 Tour Dates
08/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/27 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/02 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/14 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
09/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
09/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
* = no Bush