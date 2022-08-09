Florida Man Killed While Filming Sunrise After Sand Dune Collapses

By Bill Galluccio

August 9, 2022

Tall Twilight Dune
Photo: Getty Images

Florida man died after a sand dune collapsed on top of him. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that a beachgoer noticed a body part sticking out of the sand on Hutchinson Island, which is roughly 120 miles north of Miami, and called the police.

When first responders arrived, they found the man buried underneath the sand. They rushed to dig him out, but he had already died.

"It appears that the man died hours earlier from asphyxia as a result of being trapped underneath the sand," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

Officials did not identify the 35-year-old, but the Miami Herald reported that he lived in Stuart, which is about a 30-minute drive from Hutchinson Island.

The sheriff's office said they are awaiting the results of the toxicology report but noted they "are not likely to change the outcome of this incident being a tragic accident."

