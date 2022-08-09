Hospital Worker Arrested After 39 Guns Found In Unlocked Office Closet

By Bill Galluccio

August 9, 2022

Reuven Alonalayoff
Photo: Secaucus Police Department

hospital worker in New Jersey was arrested after a cache of rifles, shotguns, handguns, and ammunition was found inside an unlocked closet.

The weapons were discovered on July 18, after police responded to a bomb threat at Hudson Regional Hospital. While the bomb threat was determined to be a hoax, a K9 unit alerted in front of an unlocked closest during a safety sweep of the hospital. Inside the closet, officers found 27 rifles and shotguns, 11 handguns, and a Kriss Vector .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle, which had a high-capacity magazine.

Reuven Alonalayoff, the hospital's marketing manager, was taken into custody and charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Officials did not say why Alonalayoff was storing the rifles at the hospital or how he managed to bring them inside.

"The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety," Secaucus Police Dennis Miller said in a statement. "I commend the efforts and professionalism of all the police personnel involved in this investigation and am thankful this situation was resolved without anyone being harmed."

