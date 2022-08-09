Michigan Woman Gets Ticketed For Twerking On Car Dashboard

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer recently pulled over a car because its passenger was twerking on the dashboard, according to Mlive.

David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle when he noticed something unusual: A woman dancing on the dashboard of the car behind him. She was sitting backward, not wearing a seatbelt, and twerking. When the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer stopped the car and approached it, he also saw two plastic cups, both filled with an unknown liquid. Although the driver told Shaumburger there was just juice in the cups, they later confirmed that there was, in fact, also alcohol in the containers. In addition, the officer noticed an open bottle of tequila on the passenger side floor.

Both the driver and the twerker were ticketed for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, which is a misdemeanor crime in Michigan. The offense could come with a penalty of up to 90 days in jail, as well as being ordered to pay a fine up to $100, perform community service, and undergo substance abuse screenings, according to Aggressive Criminal Defense.

No further information, including the identities of the individuals, has been released at this time.