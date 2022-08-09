Nurse Charged In California Crash That Killed 6 Could Face Life In Prison

The Texas nurse who was involved in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in California that left six people dead, including a pregnant woman, could spend the rest of her life behind bars. Nicole Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said.

Prosecutors said that Linton was speeding at 90 mph when she blew through a red light at an intersection and slammed into multiple vehicles. She struck six cars, and three of them burst into flames. In addition to the six fatalities, eight others were injured.

Authorities said there is no evidence that Linton was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. They noted that they are looking into several other crashes involving Linton but did not provide details about how many other accidents she has been involved in or where they occurred.

If Linton is convicted on all counts, she faces between 90 years and life in prison.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” Gascón said in a statement.