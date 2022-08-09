Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Suffers Another Major Injury Setback
By Jason Hall
August 9, 2022
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale underwent season-ending surgery on Monday (August 8) after breaking his right wrist during a bike accident, the team announced via MLB.com.
"On Monday, Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a right distal radius (wrist) fracture," MLB.com wrote. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA."
Sale (0-1, 3.18 ERA), who has dealt with several injuries during the past three seasons, was limited to just 5.2 innings in two Major League starts in 2022, both of which came in losses to the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays (3-2) and New York Yankees (13-2).
Red Sox starter Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident and underwent season-ending surgery Monday, the team announced. Amid fractured rib cage, a broken pinky on a comebacker and now this, Sale threw only 5.2 innings this season after posting 42.2 innings in 2021.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 9, 2022
Sale was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2017 season.
The left-hander was a member of Boston's World Series championship team in 2018 and led the American League in strikeouts during the 2015 and 2017 seasons.
However, injuries have kept Sale off the field during each of the past three seasons, including the entire COVID-limited 2020 MLB season.
Sale had returned to the Red Sox last month after experiencing a stress fracture in his right rib cage, which occurred during a private workout in February while recovering from Tommy John surgery from the previous year.