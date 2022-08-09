Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Suffers Another Major Injury Setback

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale underwent season-ending surgery on Monday (August 8) after breaking his right wrist during a bike accident, the team announced via MLB.com.

"On Monday, Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a right distal radius (wrist) fracture," MLB.com wrote. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, MA."

Sale (0-1, 3.18 ERA), who has dealt with several injuries during the past three seasons, was limited to just 5.2 innings in two Major League starts in 2022, both of which came in losses to the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays (3-2) and New York Yankees (13-2).