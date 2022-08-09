This Is Minnesota’s Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Minnesota? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named Wild Rumpus in Minneapolis as the best in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Named after one of the best children's books, Where The Wild Things Are, Wild Rumpus is a picture-perfect children's book shop in Minneapolis. Aside from their huge collection of children's books, they do good things for their community, like working with the Autism Society of Minnesota to host a biweekly story time for sensory-sensitive kids.

