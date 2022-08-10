113-Year-Old Castle Featured In Stephen King Series Looking For New Owner

A 113-year-old castle featured in Stephen King's miniseries "Rose Red" is looking for a new owner.

The Thornewood Carriage House, also known as Thornewood Castle, in Lakewood, Washington recently hit the market for $3.25 million, according to a Realtor.com listing. This local icon underwent renovations in the early 2000s to prepare for its role in the horror legend's television show.

"Restoration, construction, and filming for the project took place over the course of six months here at Thornewood during the last half of 2000. Some other nearby locations in the Seattle area were also utilized for filming," the castle's website says.

Here's how the listing describes the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom landmark:

"A stunning combination of art, history, and design in a class all its own. The 113-year-old home is a work of perfection, steeped in luxury and exquisite detail. Masterfully crafted, restored and perfected over the past 43 years, it is the product of the owners' love and pursuit of architectural beauty, impeccable style and unparalleled attention to detail. Antique glass windows and fixtures, museum quality pieces, and centuries-old artifacts tell limitless stories in each room. Located minutes from the oldest country club on the west coast and the largest equestrian center in the state. Private dock on American Lake, 2br guest house, all on a shy acre. A superior and truly one-of-a-kind residence."