'90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Canceled After Multiple Bands Pull Out

Fans of '90s alt-rock rejoiced when Flannel Nation announced its lineup earlier this year. The nostalgia festival was set to host bands like Everclear, Filter, Candlebox, Sugar Ray, Soul Asylum, Sponge, Fastball, and Cracker in San Pedro, California on Saturday (August 13). Unfortunately, the fest is no longer after a handful of bands dropped out.

Everclear was the first to pull the plug, calling out logistical issues as their reason for canceling. "It has been brought to our attention within the past week that the event organizers of Flannel Nation Festival in San Pedro, CA, scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th, do not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show," they said in a statement. "With this in consideration, we have decided to pull out of the festival. Please stay tuned in the coming weeks as we will be announcing a proper Los Angeles performance where we plan to deliver the type of performance that exceeds our fans' expectations. Refunds may be requested at the point of purchase." Filter and Candlebox soon followed suit.

Flannel Nation then issued a statement announcing that the event had been canceled. "We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend's event," the statement reads. "Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced."

See Everclear's post below.