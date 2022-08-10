Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park

By Bill Galluccio

August 10, 2022

Griffith Park
Photo: Google Streetview

burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.

After the fire department put out the flames, officers determined that the woman had died due to the extensive burns she had received. Officers taped off the area and left the body in the tree until the coroner's office arrived.

Officials said they believe the woman died in an apparent suicide.

"There are no indicators of foul play," LAPD Detective Michael Ventura told NBC News.

According to the Los Angeles Timesthe merry-go-round was closed when the body was discovered because a film crew was shooting in the park at the time.

While officials have not identified the woman, a detective told the Times that she might have been a "local transient."

