Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8-Year-Old, Putting GPS On Parents' Cars

By Bill Galluccio

August 10, 2022

Michael Chick, 39
Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Hampshire

A bus driver from Maine has been accused of stalking an eight-year-old boy and his family. Michael Chick, 39, is facing federal charges of interstate stalking following a months-long investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire.

The investigation began in April after the boy's parents told officials at Greenland Central School in New Hampshire that Chick had given presents to their son and his sister. In July, his parents found a lunchbox containing two prepaid phones. Their son said that he got the phones from Chick, and they turned them over to the police.

A month later, agents executed a search warrant on Chick's car and at his house, which he shares with his mother. Inside his vehicle, they found a TracFone prepaid phone, children's clothing, including underwear, children's toys, and a magnetic GPS vehicle tracker.

When they searched his home, they found another prepaid phone, several surveillance cameras, tracking devices, and a large bag filled with children's underwear.

According to the court documents reviewed by WCVBinvestigators also found several threatening hand-written notes. One of them read: "I am going to run out of money. $1,000 per week is what is keeping your family alive and together."

In one of the notes, Chick asked the boy to send him a photo of himself in his underwear.

In another note, Chick instructed the boy to keep their conversations a secret and threatened to kidnap him and harm his family. He told the boy he was a member of a group called "The Team." He said the group had between 80 and 800 members and warned the boy that they would kidnap and torture him if he didn't do as he was told.

After Chick was taken into custody, he told detectives that he had placed GPS monitors on the family's cars and that they were still active. He said he knew they had visited the police station and that he had visited their home multiple times.

Authorities said there may be other victims and have asked anybody who may know of other incidents involving Chick to call the tipline at 603-722-175.

