Elderly Laundromat Worker Hit In Head With Hammer Trying To Stop Thief

A shocking video captured the moment a thief attacks a 70-year-old man with a hammer trying to stop him. The New York City Police Department said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. on August 4.

The suspect walked into a laundromat in Brooklyn and went behind the counter to steal detergent that was for sale. As he started to walk away, the 70-year-old employee grabbed him and tried to stop him from leaving. The suspect then struck the man several times in the head with a hammer, dropping the items he intended to steal and falling to the ground in the process.

The suspect scrambled to his feet and ran away while the laundromat employee tried to give chase.

The victim was treated at the scene for lacerations to his head.

The NYPD released surveillance video from the laundromat and asked the public for help identifying the suspect. There is a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. You can submit an anonymous tip here or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.