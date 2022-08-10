Former President Trump Invokes 5th Amendment During New York Deposition

Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions during a scheduled deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization.

"Accordingly, under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also blasted James and her investigation, calling it an "unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt."

"What Letitia James has tried to do the last three years is a disgrace to the legal system, an affront to New York State taxpayers, and a violation of the solemn rights and protections afforded by the United States Constitution," the statement continued. "I did nothing wrong, which is why, after five years of looking, the Federal, State, and local governments, together with the Fake News Media, have found nothing."

Trump also mentioned the FBI at Mar-a-Lago earlier in the week in his statement and vowed to keep fighting.

"When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice," he said.

"If there was any question in my mind, the raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days prior to this deposition, wiped out any uncertainty," Trump continued. "I have absolutely no choice because the current Administration and many prosecutors in this Country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency."

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump previously testified as part of James' investigation and did not invoke their Fifth Amendment rights.