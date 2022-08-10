Here's Why Electric Bills May Get More Expensive In Seattle

If you live in Seattle, your energy bill may get steeper soon, according to KIRO 7.

In a Wednesday (August 10) presentation, Seattle City Light plans on increasing customers' rates by an average of 4.5% with some people seeing their rates jump by at least 5% over the next two years. The company attributes the rising prices to inflation, mainly the higher prices of materials, services, and labor among other factors. They also noted lower demands for electricity and greener power sources.

SCL says residential rates will increase by 5.7% in 2023. It'll jump again by 5% in 2024. What does this mean for customers? They'll see a bump of $5 or less on their bills.

Reporters gave the example of a single-family "high user home" with a $150 bill in 2022; they will be charged $154 in 2023, and the price will jump to $159 in 2024. Customers under the Utility Discount Program will see increases of $2 or less.

SCL shot up electricity prices by $3.9 in 2022. According to a plan outlined in 2021, the company was going to raise prices by "3.8% in 2023 and 2024, and 3.0% in 2025 and 2026," according to the city's website.