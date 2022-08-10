Marcus Mumford Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse For The First Time

After his mother heard "Cannibal" for the first time, she asked him what the lyrics were about. “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s about the abuse thing,’” he recalled. “She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it’s objectively f---ing hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a f---ing song, of all things.”

Mumford went on to describe the long process of reckoning with the abuse. "That thing that happened when I was [6],” he said, “was the first of a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age. And for some reason, and I can’t really understand why, I didn’t become a perpetrator of sexual abuse—although I’ve done my fair share of cuntish behavior.” You can read Mumford's full interview here.