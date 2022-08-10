This Texas City Is Finally Saying Goodbye To Red Light Cameras

By Dani Medina

August 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A law (HB 1631) went into effect in 2019 that prohibited authorities from installing or operating red light cameras. Now, a Texas city's contract is up and they're finally saying goodbye to the enforcement systems.

The City of Amarillo's contract with red light camera operator Verra Mobility ends August 29, according to KAMR, citing Director of Public Works Donny Hooper.

"So at midnight on the 29th of August, that’s when all of the system will be turned off, as far as issuing any type of citations," Hooper said. The equipment won't be taken down immediately, however. "It’ll be there for up to 90 days, and give them time to come in and remove all of it and get it out of the right of ways."

While residents will still see the red light cameras up, the citations would end the 29th at midnight, Hooper emphasized.

While the city is saying goodbye to its red light cameras, Amarillo still wants to keep drivers safe. "While red light cameras have been shown to reduce accidents, it’s really the people that are driving the vehicles that can have an effect on that and the greatest impact on that as far as reduction in accidents are concerned. So we just ask people, be careful and watch what they’re doing out there when they’re driving the streets of Amarillo," he said.

