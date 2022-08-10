Watch Chrissy Teigen & Her Baby Bump Crash John Legend's Interview

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her growing baby bump. Earlier this week, Teigen crashed her husband John Legend's recent interview on an Australian show. During the interview, the show's hosts asked the singer about his 2014 hit "All of Me," which he wrote for Chrissy and if he were to compose another song for her today would it be different?

John responded by saying that fans will just have to listen to his upcoming album Legend to find out if there are any new songs about Chrissy on it. However, he did give fans some insight about the album, which drops on September 9th. "One of the final songs on the album is called 'I Don't Love U Like I Used To,' which sounds almost like a breakup song as a title," he said. "But if you listen to the lyric, it's really just about how your love grows with the person and it changes over time and evolves over time. And you don't love that person like you used to because you've grown together and you're, like, experiencing new things and it's tested in different ways."

That's when John slowly panned the camera to reveal Chrissy was nearby.