Watch Chrissy Teigen & Her Baby Bump Crash John Legend's Interview
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 10, 2022
Chrissy Teigen is showing off her growing baby bump. Earlier this week, Teigen crashed her husband John Legend's recent interview on an Australian show. During the interview, the show's hosts asked the singer about his 2014 hit "All of Me," which he wrote for Chrissy and if he were to compose another song for her today would it be different?
John responded by saying that fans will just have to listen to his upcoming album Legend to find out if there are any new songs about Chrissy on it. However, he did give fans some insight about the album, which drops on September 9th. "One of the final songs on the album is called 'I Don't Love U Like I Used To,' which sounds almost like a breakup song as a title," he said. "But if you listen to the lyric, it's really just about how your love grows with the person and it changes over time and evolves over time. And you don't love that person like you used to because you've grown together and you're, like, experiencing new things and it's tested in different ways."
That's when John slowly panned the camera to reveal Chrissy was nearby.
#ChrissyTeigan Crashes Our Zoom Chat With #JohnLegend 💜 pic.twitter.com/7clv6hV1Or— Carrie and Tommy (@carrietommyshow) August 9, 2022
Chrissy's baby bump was the first to enter the frame before she showed off her smiling face. Earlier this month, Teigen shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside stunning maternity photos.
John told the hosts that they are very excited to continue growing their family. When Chrissy let out a sigh, John said, "It's a struggle getting around the house once you start carrying the extra one with you." The couple shares two children together: 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. Back in September 2020, they sadly lost their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy.