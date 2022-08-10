Wiz Khalifa Drops Hilarious Freestyle Over This Popular Harry Styles Tune

This isn't the first time Wiz has rapped over notable pop songs. During on his past visits to the show, the "Big Daddy Wiz" rapper also freestyled over Adele's "Hello."



The seasoned spitta's new freestyle comes after Wiz Khalifa dropped his new LP Multiverse. The Pittsburgh rapper calls on the likes of Girl Talk and THEY. to jump on the project. Although it has a couple of collaborations, the majority of the album is solely Wiz delivering some of the mature bars he's ever spit. Wiz kicks off his latest body of work with his introductory track "Big Daddy Wiz," which sets the tone for the rest of the LP.



"Grew up, young pretty boy, having all the b***hes, now I'm a lil' bit older, I see things different," Wiz raps on "1000 Women." "Used to think all that I wanted was a thousand women, now I feel more mature, all I think about is children/Runnin' 'round my backyard while I'm smokin' out and chillin', teach 'em how to run the business, give 'em all Black privilege/To get that done, I don't need a thousand women, I only need one real one."



Watch Wiz Khalifa freestyle over Harry Styles' "As It Was" above.