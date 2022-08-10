Woman Dies In Her Sleep During Flight With Her Husband And Kids

A woman traveling with her family to the United Kingdom died in her sleep during an international flight. Helen Rhodes was found unresponsive in her seat just a few hours into the 14-hour flight to their first stop in Frankfurt, Germany.

Jayne Jeje, a family friend of Rhodes, created a GoFundMe and provided the heartbreaking details about her death.

"Despite all efforts, Helen was not able to be resuscitated. This all unfolded in front of her children. For the remaining 8 hours of the flight, Helen lay in a breathless sleep in her seat. Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they all had time to say what they needed to say to her. Needless to mention, they are devastated. This loss is unimaginable," Jeje wrote.

When the plane landed in Germany, Rhodes' body was removed from the flight, and her husband and two kids continued their trip to the UK. Her cause of death has not been determined.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who died on a flight to Frankfurt and are in contact with the local authorities," the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office told The Guardian.

Jeje praised her friend, calling Rhodes a "one of a kind, a gem."

"Helen always made herself available to help others. She was clever, witty, and generous with her time," Jeje wrote.

"Helen was sharp and creative. She ran her own business, making amazing bespoke bows and accessories. Helen took pride in everything she did, and her bows were exquisite."