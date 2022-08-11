2022 Global Citizen Festival Lineup Revealed

Along with the all-star lineup in two international cultural capitals, this year's Global Citizen has more work to do than ever before. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty which has led to the loss of at least three years of progress, according to a press release.

"The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to End Extreme Poverty NOW."

The festival will be streamed on iHeartRadio on September 24th, and a primetime special Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT.