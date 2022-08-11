2022 Global Citizen Festival Lineup Revealed
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2022
International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced the lineups for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival. This year, they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival presented by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square, and will take place in New York City's Central Park on September 24, 2022.
"Since it began lighting up Central Park’s Great Lawn in 2012," reads a press release, "the Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, demanding world leaders take action now."
Hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this year's lineup includes the following artists from a wide range of genres: Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía. In addition to the New York lineup, Global Citizen will also be taking place in Accra, Ghana. Black Star Square will host artists like Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Tems.
Along with the all-star lineup in two international cultural capitals, this year's Global Citizen has more work to do than ever before. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty which has led to the loss of at least three years of progress, according to a press release.
"The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to End Extreme Poverty NOW."
The festival will be streamed on iHeartRadio on September 24th, and a primetime special Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT.