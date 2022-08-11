Arizona Movie Theaters Screening 'Grease' In Honor Of Olivia Newton-John

Harkins Theaters is paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John by screening Grease this Sunday (August 14th). The Australian actress died on Monday after a years-long battle with cancer.

12 News reported that the movie will be screened at all of the theater's Valley locations. The movie will be shown at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are only $5 per person and can be purchased ahead of time on the movie theater's website by clicking here. All of the proceeds of the screening will benefit the American Cancer Society.

According to the theater's website, there are 16 theaters in the Phoenix metro area that will be screening the movie. There are four locations in Southern Arizona and there locations in Northern Arizona participating in the screening. You can see all of the participating locations on the company's website by clicking here.

Australia's acting Prime Minister Richard Marles said that the actress' death was the end of an era. He said, "It feels like the world is a little emptier without Olivia Newton-John as a part of it."