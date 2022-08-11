Armed Man Attempts To Breach FBI Field Office In Cincinnati

An armed man wearing body armor tried to breach the visitor screening facility at the FBI's field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday (August 11). According to Fox News, the suspect was armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that the man fired a nail gun at people inside before retreating to his car.

The suspect fled the scene and led officers on a 60-mile police chase to a rural road in Clinton County. The suspect pulled over near a cornfield and took cover behind his car.

Officials locked down all buildings within a one-mile radius as officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

No officers were injured.

"The #FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident," the FBI's field office in Cincinnati wrote on Twitter.

A Clinton County Emergency Management Agency official told WLWT that the suspect "has not yet been taken into custody, but is contained."

The suspect has sustained injuries, but information about those injuries or how he got them is unknown. Officials said that the standoff ended around 4:30 p.m. local time. The suspect has not been identified and no information about a motive has been released.