Brandy's 'Cinderella' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Reunion Special

By Yashira C.

August 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Brandy & Whitney Houston's Cinderella film will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a reunion special on ABC, via EW. The network made the announcement on Thursday (August 11) where they revealed that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will be airing on August 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC. In case you miss it live, it will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The star-studded cast for the reunion will include BrandyPaolo Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. The 20/20 special will feature behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with original cast members, and discussions on the film's impact on representation. According to the outlet, the special will also be followed by the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein Cinderella film — which hasn't been broadcast on TV in two decades!

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.