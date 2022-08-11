Brandy's 'Cinderella' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Reunion Special

Brandy & Whitney Houston's Cinderella film will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a reunion special on ABC, via EW. The network made the announcement on Thursday (August 11) where they revealed that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will be airing on August 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC. In case you miss it live, it will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The star-studded cast for the reunion will include Brandy, Paolo Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. The 20/20 special will feature behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with original cast members, and discussions on the film's impact on representation. According to the outlet, the special will also be followed by the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein Cinderella film — which hasn't been broadcast on TV in two decades!

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."